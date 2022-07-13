Construction association president retires; new hire chosen

A construction trade association in the region named its new president following its current leader’s retirement.

The Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter (ABC/WMC) on Monday, July 11, said it selected Greg George as president and CEO of the organization.

George will serve as the third president and CEO in the chapter’s history, following Norm Brady, who will retire after nine years with ABC/WMC.

George will begin his role on July 25.

A committee led by Board Chair Jerry Cardinal conducted the search for a new president with AEBetancourt, a Grand Rapids-based recruiting firm.

“We know Greg’s eagerness and experience will allow him to continue the fight for the merit shop industry and will continue the growth of ABC,” Cardinal said. “The members’ needs continue to be our focus and our top priority as we welcome Greg into our West Michigan chapter.”

George previously served as policy adviser for the speaker of the House in the Michigan House of Representative, followed by service as the director of legislative affairs for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

The organization said he brings a desire to advance the strength of the commercial construction industry is West Michigan.

“ABC Western Michigan has a rich history, and I’m excited to be a part of its future,” George said. “ABC members believe in the system of free enterprise and open competition, because they make our nation a better, more prosperous and less divided place. I share this belief and couldn’t be more eager to serve these incredible companies.”

Brady maintained a high retention rate among nationwide ABC chapters during his tenure. He also was a proponent of partnerships with local organizations such as West Michigan Works!, MIOSHA, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and the West Michigan Construction Institute.

“The passion and energy Norm has always brought to ABC Western Michigan is like no other,” Cardinal said. “Our members have always been the focus and priority for Norm. It goes without saying that he will be missed as a leader among us.”