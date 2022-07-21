Construction company expands services

A Jackson-based construction service company recently expanded its services in West Michigan.

R.W. Mercer Company now offers general contracting services from its office at 3366 3 Mile Road in Walker.

Until recently, the company only worked on smaller-scale projects for gas stations, such as tank installations, pipe upgrades and maintenance, in West Michigan, but now it will offer construction management and full general contracting services for ground-up projects, office remodels and more for the region.

“General contracting and the talented team we have has long been a source of pride for our business. We are looking forward to making an impact in Grand Rapids,” said Andy Mercer, president of R.W. Mercer.

The general contracting department is overseen by project manager Brian Meyer, who said the growth in this department already has taken off.

“Our (general contracting) services have taken off here a lot more rapidly than expected. We are excited to see this much growth within the first six months of expanding our offerings to the Grand Rapids area,” Meyer said.

In addition to Grand Rapids, R.W. Mercer has five other Michigan locations and one in Indiana.

The full-service company assists with planning, design, construction and installation plus service, monitoring and maintenance.