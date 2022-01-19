Construction company passes to next generation

Grand Rapids-based Vander Kodde Construction has a new owner.

Kyle Vander Kodde recently purchased Vander Kodde Construction from his father, Tim Vander Kodde, and his uncle, Tom Vander Kodde.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Kyle Vander Kodde now will serve as the owner and president. Tom Vander Kodde, who was the company’s prior president, retired at the end of 2021. Tim Vander Kodde will continue his additional role as vice president at the construction company.

“I am excited to continue and build upon the legacy of my grandfather, uncle and father,” said Kyle Vander Kodde. “Vander Kodde has been a trusted construction management partner for over five decades in West Michigan, and we look forward to the next years of service.”

Kyle Vander Kodde joined the family-owned company as a project manager in 2001. In that role, he saw the completion of commercial, industrial, institutional and multifamily housing projects.

In 2008, Kyle Vander Kodde started his own real estate investment and property management firm, Trillium Ventures, with two business partners. He was responsible for managing an annual company budget of $3.5 million on unit renovations and capital improvement projects at over 15 apartment communities in the West Michigan area. He no longer owns the firm.

“Our family has full confidence in Kyle leading the company forward,” said Tom Vander Kodde. “We’re proud to have him at the helm and pleased that the company remains in the family. The future is bright for Vander Kodde Construction.”

Vander Kodde Construction was founded in 1970 by William Vander Kodde. It currently has 15 employees and is looking to hire more. Its statewide revenue in 2021 was over $10 million.

The third-generation construction company provides design/build, general contracting, construction management services, carpentry work and steel erections.

Some of its projects include warehouse additions at Wynalda Packaging in Rockford; new classrooms and gymnasium at Tri-Unity Christian High School; a kitchen and cafeteria addition at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Westphalia; renovations and additions at Tradewinds RV in Clio; and multiple additions and renovations for Terrytown RV at its locations in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Lansing and Detroit.