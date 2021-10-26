Construction firm appoints new service leader

A Kalamazoo construction and project management firm hired a new executive to lead its project and program services.

CSM Group named Steven Bernstein the president of its project and program services.

Bernstein is responsible for the organization’s strategic development process and implementing and supporting business goals. He also is tasked with leading the organization at the regional and national level by providing advice on customer initiatives, sector and market growth, market analysis and best practice sharing amongst the divisions for growth opportunities.

“Steven is an experienced professional with an impressive portfolio of clients across the globe,” said Julie Byrne, president of CSM Group. “I look forward to working with him to take our professional service offerings to the next level.”

Bernstein has 20 years of experience in leadership and development management. He previously worked with global companies to develop programs, including life science, manufacturing, technology, natural resources and financial services.

“I’m delighted to continue the partnership with Steven and have him join our executive team,” said Stuart Mason, CEO of CSM Group. “Project and program management services are a key high-value offering to our clients and, under Steven’s leadership, a key growth area for CSM Group.”