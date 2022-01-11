Construction firm grows

1 of 6

A Grand Rapids-based employee-owned construction firm expanded its staff by hiring six employees.

Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. (O-A-K) welcomed Mark Arroyo, Shaun Mays, Doug Paulsen, Gram Price, Charlie Snow and Anastasia Wojcik to its company.

Arroyo, Paulsen and Snow are project superintendents at the firm. They lead commercial construction projects in the field by planning, organizing and managing daily operations.

Arroyo has 15 years of construction experience. He is Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 30-hour-certified and also holds confined spaces, fall protection, rigger and welder certification.

Paulsen joined the firm’s Kalamazoo team. He has 20 years of commercial construction experience. He holds an OSHA 30-hour construction certification and currently is working on-site at Van Buren Independent School District.

Snow also joined the Kalamazoo team with over two years of experience in the construction industry. He has completed OSHA 30-hour certification and numerous health care certifications.

Mays joined as an assistant project superintendent, Price is a laborer, and Wojcik is an assistant project manager.

Mays has five years of experience in the construction industry. He is OSHA 30-hour-certified and currently is on-site at Forest Hills Northern High School. He previously was an assistant superintendent at Winter Park Construction in Florida.

Price is a recent Thornapple-Kellogg High School graduate. He has two years of experience that he gained during high school. He is currently working on multiple job sites assisting the firm’s project superintendents.

Wojcik joined O-A-K’s Kalamazoo office. She has over seven years of experience in project management and is OSHA 10-hour certified.