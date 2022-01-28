Construction firm names SVP

A local construction firm promoted a longstanding employee.

The Christman Company recently promoted Jacob Kulhanek to senior vice president and general manager of construction management and real estate development at the company’s regional office in Grand Rapids.

He will oversee the performance of all operations within Christman’s West Michigan region and will provide executive leadership to more than 60 employees.

“Born of a strong lineage in construction, Jacob has dedicated his career to continual learning, a deep commitment to organizational core values and leadership,” Christman President and CEO Steve Roznowski said. “His focus on collaboration, innovation and quality has allowed him to quickly develop and enrich relationships. His approach to partnership leads to high levels of satisfaction and clients who seek his participation, time and time again. His passion for this work will continue in his new role as senior vice president and general manager in West Michigan.”

Kulhanek joined the firm in 2001. Before his promotion, he was vice president of West Michigan operations. He led construction services in education; corporate headquarters; highly technical facilities such as science laboratories and data centers; and specialized markets such as industrial, hospitality and assisted living.

Kulhanek is a licensed professional engineer, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-accredited professional and accredited tier designer (ATD).

He became the first member of a construction management firm to achieve ATD accreditation in Michigan, which allows him to provide expertise for planning and implementing Uptime Institute Accredited Data Center facilities.

He is a member of the Ele’s Place of West Michigan’s board of directors and the Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter.