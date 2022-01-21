Construction firm promotes executive

Rockford Construction named its new COO.

President Shane Napper recently took on the mantle of COO for the company’s service groups. In his new role as COO, he will be tasked with driving innovation and integration of all Rockford services to provide a higher level of service and more comprehensive outcomes to its clients.

He will continue to serve as Rockford’s president.

“Shane has been instrumental to our success at Rockford,” said Mike VanGessel, CEO of Rockford Construction. “Looking toward our future and continued growth strategy, it was critical we have someone overseeing operations who not only understands the construction industry, but who is immersed in all aspects of our business, from design to development to property management. Shane understands the big picture. He is a natural leader and perfect fit for this new role.”

Napper joined the company 25 years ago, and he since has taken on numerous roles, including superintendent, project manager, director of preconstruction and executive vice president. He became president of Rockford in 2017.

“We are incredibly proud to have one of our own elevated to the COO position,” said Tom McGovern, senior vice president, Rockford Construction. “At Rockford, we pride ourselves in providing our team members with a variety of career paths and the tools, learning and experiences that support their professional growth and development. Shane’s ascendance from superintendent to chief operating officer is a direct reflection of our commitment.”