Construction firm promotes leaders

EV Construction last month made changes to its leadership team.

Brett Lesiewicz is now the vice president of project management, and Joe Novakoski assumed the role of safety director at EV Construction.

In his new role, Lesiewicz will manage all company projects and oversee a project staff of more than 20 people.

“Construction has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember,” he said. “As a kid, I was drawn to it — always looking to build something out of scraps, fix things or stop to watch on-going projects. I officially entered the industry right out of middle school, working as a laborer in residential, sweeping floors and continuing to learn any trade that I could. That learning never stopped, and I’m truly thankful to all of those who stopped to teach me something along the way. I still have a lot of learning left to do, but I’m excited to now spend more of my time helping and developing others within this awesome industry.”

Lesiewicz joined EV Construction 10 years ago as an assistant project manager. He later became project manager, senior project manager and director of project management before he was promoted to his new role.

He has experience in a variety of construction sectors, including senior living, health care, industrial, faith-based and commercial.

Novakoski was selected to be safety director when Tony Roussey, COO and safety director, announced he was stepping down on Dec. 8. Novakoski will continue in his role as vice president of operations, but as the new safety director, he also will oversee the management of EV’s corporate safety program and culture.

Roussey was instrumental in the creation of EV’s safety committee, safety leadership team and annual Safety Week event. The company reached 5,165 days without a lost time accident or injury during his tenure.