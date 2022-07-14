Construction firm ranks among best in nation

A construction firm with a Grand Rapids presence recently was ranked among the top contractors nationally.

Engineering News-Record (ENR), a news outlet known for tracking the construction industry, recently placed The Christman Company at No. 87 on its 2022 ENR 400 list.

Overall rankings for the list are calculated based on 2021 construction revenue.

Christman also landed at No. 51 on the list of Top 100 Construction Management-at-Risk firms and No. 85 on the 2022 ENR list of Top 100 Contractors by New Contracts.

“We are pleased to share this accomplishment with all of the Christman team members who made this past year successful by delivering on our promises to clients,” said Steve Roznowski, president and CEO of Christman. “It is an honor to again be named in ENR’s top 100 national contractors, and we are thankful for our many clients continued trust in Christman. We look forward to another extraordinary year focused on safety, quality, innovation and integrity.”

Founded in 1981, Christman is headquartered in Lansing and offers services such as construction management, general contracting, design/build, program management, real estate development, self-perform and millwork services.

The firm’s Grand Rapids office is located at 634 Front Ave. NW, Suite 500.

“We are honored and humbled to be named one of the top 100 contractors in the nation,” said Jacob Kulhanek, senior vice president and general manager in Grand Rapids. “We gratefully continue to serve our local clients, partners and communities with best-in-class construction services. Thank you to our dedicated team members for making this achievement possible.”