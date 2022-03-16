Contractor launches pipe fabrication company

Grand Rapids-based Allied Mechanical Services, a full-service mechanical contracting firm, launched its own pipe fabrication company.

Its newest company, 43Forty Fabrication Services, is located at 5688 E. ML Ave. in Kalamazoo and is seeking to fabricate on a national scale.

43Forty has a full design-build team focused on pipe fabrication and custom metal solutions. The 222,000-square-foot building has equipment such as a Protem 14- by-30-inch pipe cutting and beveling machine the company said is the only one in the world.

“Over the years, we’ve positioned ourselves to be able to fabricate on a national scale, and now we’re at the point where we want to continue growing relationships and forming new ones to utilize our equipment and capabilities on an even larger scale,” said Steve Huizinga, president of 43Forty.

The company has M-SUITE software to allow customers to track their orders through each step of the process. Additionally, 43Forty houses a full design-build team available to customers for added ease and accuracy throughout the life cycle of projects.

More information is at 43forty.com.