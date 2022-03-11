Contractor promotes from within

A West Michigan builder looked internally to fill leadership roles.

Wolverine Building Group promoted four team members to their next levels of construction leadership within the company. Cyrus Brandenburg, Kurtis Fritz, David Paquet and Kyle VanDeWeert will take on additional responsibilities as the scope of work expands.

“We’re thrilled to advance this talented group of construction professionals,” said Curt Mulder, president of Wolverine Building Group. “They each bring a tremendous amount of experience to the projects they manage, and I’m excited to watch their construction leadership impact our continued growth and success.”

Brandenburg now is a senior project manager. He has 16 years in construction management experience and leads the Lansing office’s work with Sparrow Health. In his new role, Brandenburg will lead and manage client relationships while continuing to provide construction leadership, management and accountability for the Lansing office. He came to Wolverine through its acquisition of Contracting Resources Inc. in 2021.

Fritz also will serve as senior project manager. He recently worked on the Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown, where Mulder said he demonstrated his construction leadership skills, while his work on multifamily, industrial and retail reinforce his value with Wolverine’s diverse clientele.

Paquet’s new role is project manager II. He helps manage Wolverine’s long-term construction relationship with John Ball Zoo, where he puts his knowledge of sustainable business practices to use. Mulder said Paquet will lead and manage client relationships more directly, as well as expand Wolverine’s portfolio of Living Building Challenge projects.

VanDeWeert will assume the position of project manager I. He has worked on a variety of construction projects with Wolverine, including Collegiate North in Ann Arbor, Spectrum Health, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Cherry Health. He will continue to manage multiple projects and more directly engage clients to enhance their construction goals.