Council celebrates women in construction

The Construction Careers Council honored 15 women during Women in Construction Week.

The women honored last week represent careers ranging from administration to engineering at construction companies in West Michigan.

Allison Warner, construction engineer at CSM Group and one of the 15 honorees, is the only female construction engineer at with the firm and, when necessary, serves as the construction manager.

“Allie has a great balance of industry knowledge and technical proficiency that allows her to be a tremendous asset to the CSM Group team,” said Matthew Hiemstra, project manager, CSM Group. She challenges my thought process on items in a manner that makes me smile when I am wrong.”

Another honoree, Courtney Huber, is a project superintendent at Wolverine Building Group. She began her career in logistics and migrated to carpentry.

“Courtney’s leadership has inspired teams across the country while she actively changes people’s perspectives on who is qualified to lead a job site,” said Kate Klemp, marketing manager, Wolverine Building Group. “Courtney enjoys unlocking challenges on the job site and crushing people’s assumptions about women in construction.”

The other honorees are:

Lindsey Adomaitis, project manager, CMS Group

Sky Kane, office manager, Ritsema Associates

Mindy Curtiss, HR director, Kent Companies

Alyssa Flavin, production manager, Summit Point Roofing

Stacey Heeren, production coordinator, Summit Point Roofing

Paige Kelly, office operations manager, Alternative Mechanical

Molly Lapekas, accountant, CSM Group

Karen Linderman, project manager, Kent Companies

Brooke Mahlebashian, office/HR manager, Summit Point Roofing

Susie Olivarez, HR director, Ritsema Associates

Jamie Smith, assistant project manager, Wolverine Building Group

Erica Vickers, HR recruiter, Ritsema Associates

Stacey Woods, director of business development, Wolverine Building Group

The Construction Careers Council was created in May 2021 by West Michigan Works! to address talent needs of the construction industry.