CSM Group appoints new CEO

Kalamazoo-based construction company CSM Group welcomed Stuart Mason, formerly with Arcadis and AECOM, as its new CEO.

For over 30 years, Mason led projects with firms like GE, Diageo, BMW, Unilever, Siemens, Lego, Lindt and Nestlé.

“In my decades of both designing and engineering complex facilities projects, I have come to appreciate the extraordinary potential that exists across the architectural, engineering and construction processes,” Mason said. “It’s not just what we build but how we deliver it that shapes human experience and what we can accomplish.

“I’m honored to join the outstanding team at CSM Group, to learn from them, grow with them and, together, chart the next frontier in construction delivery. We see exciting new possibilities to strengthen results for CSM Group’s many loyal clients and to extend that value to fellow innovators across the U.S.”

Mason’s longtime collaborator and the chief growth officer at E78 Partners, Seth Deutsch, also joined CSM Group on its board of directors.

Former CSM Group CEO Steve East will continue to advise as board chair.

“I’m thrilled to have Stuart Mason join us and look forward to collaborating with him in my ongoing role as board chair,” East said. “Together, we’re going to deliver the client service that sets CSM Group apart — and so much more.”

CSM Group said it plans to bring a stronger breadth of services to its current clients in health care, education and the commercial and industrial sectors, while also building new capabilities for clients in the technology, life sciences, automotive, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

The group also plans to expand across the southwestern U.S. with a new satellite office near Mason’s home base in Austin, Texas.

CSM Group offers a wide spectrum of services, including construction and delivery, project planning, safety and compliance, consulting, technology and virtual construction.