Developer announces grand opening of Haymarket Plaza

Treystar officially will open downtown Kalamazoo’s newest outdoor space, known as Haymarket Plaza, during a celebration from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16.

The Kalamazoo-based developer partnered with Catalyst Development and the city of Kalamazoo to create Haymarket Plaza. Running along the north side of East Michigan Avenue, between Treystar’s Main Street East and Haymarket buildings and Catalyst Development’s newly constructed 180 Water St./Warner Building project, the plaza is named after the historic Haymarket District where it is located.

Haymarket Plaza is expected to be a prime location for community, arts, music and social interactions. Designed by TowerPinkster Architects with assistance from Kingscott Associates, Haymarket Plaza features a snow-melt system, decorative concrete, lighting, Landscape Forms furniture, an open area designed for entertainment and/or food trucks, and an outdoor seating area for food/beverages.

Four projection-mapping projectors are included to display art, announcements and entertainment on the northeast elevation of the Haymarket building in the evenings.

Festivities to celebrate the grand opening will include a presentation by Michigan House entitled “Placemaking to Build Community,” during which former Mayor Bobby Hopewell will host a panel of executives from Landscape Forms, Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership and TowerPinkster to discuss the importance of placemaking in Kalamazoo.

The panel discussion will be followed by a dedication ceremony, an announcement about future use for the plaza, live music and a 3D preview utilizing Haymarket Plaza’s new projection-mapping technology. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Millennium Restaurant Group.

“We are excited to unveil Haymarket Plaza and celebrate its completion with the community,” Treystar Partner and CFO Fritz Brown said. “This is truly a one-of-a-kind space within our community. It will be a fantastic way to enjoy the arts, relax and make connections. Treystar is also excited to announce big news about the plaza’s ongoing use at the dedication.”

Haymarket Plaza was initiated as a result of the construction of Catalyst Development’s 275,000-square-foot, mixed-use project adjacent to Treystar’s Main Street East commercial development on the 200 block of Michigan Avenue. The two projects share a public alley, formerly known as Ihling Alley, stretching some 350 feet from Edwards Street westward before ending at The Haymarket Building.