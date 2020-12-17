Developers cut ribbon on Michigan Meadows

Wheeler Development Group and Orion Construction completed the Michigan Meadows townhomes in Grand Rapids.

Located in the Michigan Oaks neighborhood, Michigan Meadows delivers 87 spacious townhomes on 19 acres. There are 23 buildings containing two- and three-bedroom townhomes with a variety of floor plans that include basement options, attached garages and upscale finishes.

Homes range in size from 1,400-1,600 square feet. Rents start at $1,795 per month. The site was carefully designed to maximize green space, and PURE Real Estate Management will be adding a dog park in the first quarter of 2021.

Of the 87 homes, 84 are already occupied, and the community is expected to be fully leased before the end of the year.

“From the initial site selection to the collaboration with the city of Grand Rapids to the lease-up, our team knocked this project out of the park,” said John Wheeler, CEO of Wheeler Development Group. “We had significant challenges during the summer lockdowns that actually brought the best out of us. So, to be able to celebrate a successful completion of a project this size that is already 98% leased is just incredible. It’s a proud moment for our whole team.”

“2020 has been a tough year for everyone, and construction is no exception,” Orion Construction President Roger Rehkopf said. “Mandated shutdowns, threat of a contagious virus, new rules and regulations, and material shortages presented new challenges and required swift action. Like many businesses, we adapted, but we also stayed diligent in our values as a company: putting people first; working together toward shared goals of our clients, architects, trade contractors and municipalities; and always make job site safety our top priority. We’re grateful for partners who share those same values with us.”

Despite the challenges, Orion was able to make up several weeks on the original schedule through extensive logistics planning and coordination with subcontractors and vendors.

PURE Real Estate Management made investments into technology and marketing strategies to enhance the virtual touring experience during pre-leasing and initial lease-up. This allowed the firm to continue leasing through the various stages of lockdowns throughout the year.

“Our industry has seen a lot of changes in the way we conduct our business due to COVID, but many of these changes have actually given us an opportunity to diversify how we tour and lease,” PURE President Anne Ficeli said. “We understand leasing an upscale townhome is a big decision, so we’ve made sure we have an alternative solution to every step of our in-person process. This has helped our prospective renters feel comfortable with their decisions and still have immediate access to information, visuals and our leasing staff. I am proud of our team and what we’ve been able to accomplish through 2020, and I’d like to add a huge thank you to our residents for choosing Michigan Meadows.”

Orion Construction served as general contractor for Michigan Meadows, Wheeler Development Group is the owner/developer, and Ghafari/Concept Design was the architect.

Mercantile Bank provided financing, the site engineer was Nederveld and PURE Real Estate Management is the property manager.

The project was awarded a brownfield tax incremental financing credit to complement the large private investment.