Erhardt Construction adds residential project manager

Ada-based Erhardt Construction announced the hiring of James Balk as residential project manager.

In his new role, Balk will be managing projects such as transformative home renovations with custom furniture and cabinetry, as well as the new construction of high-end West Michigan homes.

The addition of Balk will allow Erhardt to expand its high-end residential construction portfolio, which Ryan Formsma, Erhardt vice president of business development, said is increasing in demand.

“While we are typically recognized for our award-winning construction work in the commercial sector, we are quickly becoming a sought-after name for high-end residential work,” Formsma said. “Something that many people don’t know about Erhardt is that we’ve had our own in-house cabinetry shop for several years, as well as managed and continue to manage the construction of many multimillion-dollar residential properties throughout West Michigan.

“James is going to allow us to offer so much more to these clients, as well as future clients and families looking to build their dream home.”

Balk brings 26 years of residential project management experience, previously working for Scott Christopher Homes, Dan Vos Construction and his own firm, Balk Builders LLC, which he ran for nine years.

“One of the best ways (to maximize value) is to assemble an experienced building team that the client can trust to help navigate the emotional decisions that are inevitable in any new home project, as well as working around clients’ busy family and work schedules,” Balk said.

Erhardt Construction is a general contractor, construction management and design/build firm providing construction and facility services to commercial, residential, education, worship, municipal and health care clients.