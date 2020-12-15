EV Construction announces new hires

A local construction firm continues to add to its team.

For its Holland office, EV Construction recently hired Mike O’Connor as a project manager for the facilities services division (FSD), Rick Boone as a firestopping technician and Erik Butzer as an assistant project manager.

In his position as a project manager for the facilities services division, O’Connor will oversee estimating, preconstruction, scheduling and project execution for some of EV’s FSD projects. FSD typically focuses on smaller-type projects with quick turnaround times.

Prior to coming to EV, O’Connor worked as the chief engineer/director of engineering at the new Embassy Suites in downtown Grand Rapids. He earned a Bachelor of Science in facilities planning and management from Ferris State University.

As a firestopping technician, Boone will work with the team to ensure firestopping and life safety management needs are installed correctly and working properly for all firestopping clients.

Butzer will assist EV’s project management staff with project planning, programming, modeling, scheduling and pricing. He is a recent graduate of Ferris State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in construction management.

The company’s Coldwater office also hired several new people to manage the current workload. Mark Bates joined the team as a project manager, Rob Cline joined the carpentry division along with apprentice Coe Szafranski and Erica Haney was added as an office assistant.

“Since opening our Coldwater office in the spring of 2017, we have been overwhelmed by the support of the community and project opportunities we have received,” said Tony Szafranski, general manager – Coldwater operations and facility services. “We are excited to see these opportunities create a demand for increased staff and look forward to seeing the work accomplished by our new team members.”

Bates will oversee estimating, scheduling and project execution. He also is a Ferris State with a Bachelor of Science in construction management.

Cline will work in the Coldwater area on a multitude of projects as a member of the carpentry division.

Szafranski is a junior in high school and attends the CAD-CAM program at the branch area career center. He is working at EV as an apprentice to gain hands-on experience.

Haney currently is a senior in high school.