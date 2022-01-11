EV Construction bringing new car washes to West Michigan

A Holland-based construction company is partnering with Quality Car Wash (QCW) and Tommy’s Express to build five new car wash locations in West Michigan.

EV Construction is building two new QCW locations in Norton Shores and Holland, as well as three Tommy’s Express locations that all are expected to open this year.

QCW Norton Shores will be on a vacant lot at 747 W. Norton Ave. and is expected to be completed in July. QCW Holland (North Park) will be at 2352 North Park Drive.

EV Construction currently is demolishing a Pizza Hut on the QCW Holland site. The construction project will begin in the spring and is expected to be completed in six months.

The cost of the projects ranges from $2 million and $2.5 million depending on on-site development and project scope.

The three Tommy’s Express car washes will be located at 9481 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Caledonia; 6390 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids; and 8334 Byron Center Ave. SE, Byron Center.

The Caledonia location will be the first to open in April, the Cascade car wash will open in June, and the Byron Center location will open in August.

The cost for each Tommy Express construction project was not disclosed. Each of the locations features the patented Tommy Car Wash system, which includes circular arch designs and 30-foot Tommy Transporter belts.

The QCW and Tommy Express locations will be approximately 5,000 square feet, depending on the length of the tunnels. They will have two or three wash lanes depending on the site layout, but the car washes will be able to wash up to 200 cars per hour.

In addition to the express wash tunnel, each location will have vacuums and mat wash machines.

“EV Construction has proven time and again that they are a worthy partner for the construction management of our wash locations,” said Quality Car Wash COO Mandi Brouwer. “We strive to offer the best service in the industry and appreciate the dedication that the EV team puts in to assisting our success.”

Locally, EV Construction and VisionQuest, the parent company of Quality Car Wash, Tommy’s Express and Tommy Tunnel, have partnered on 17 projects, including six Quality Car Wash locations, 10 Tommy’s Express locations and the new VisionQuest headquarters on the south side of Holland. Nationally, the team has worked together on six additional projects.

“Our partnership with the VisionQuest family of companies has spanned seven years,” said John Parker, vice president of project development for EV Construction. “We have become a trusted construction partner for the organization and appreciate their confidence in our abilities. We are pleased to be working on these most recent projects and look forward to earning VisionQuest’s continued business.”