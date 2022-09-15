First Companies names new VP of construction development

A local construction management firm added a new member to its leadership team.

First Companies hired Ken Bailey as vice president of construction development, a new position within the company.

Bailey’s responsibilities include securing new construction, major renovation and development projects while joining the executive leadership team in overseeing more than 65 employees.

“First Companies has a reputation for creative problem solving and high-quality construction,” Bailey said. “I am looking forward to continuing to elevate our work within the community.”

Bailey brings more than 28 years of experience from working in the commercial construction industry, including mixed use, medical, industrial, higher education, multi-unit, retail, office and hospitality.

Most recently, he served as vice president at Rockford Construction where he managed projects up to $65 million.

“Ken’s experience in commercial construction and unique skills in client development, sales growth and leadership make him an excellent addition to the First Companies team,” said Matt Sink, COO of First Companies. “We are pleased to have him as we make West Michigan a more beautiful, engaging and desirable place to live.”