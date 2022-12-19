Glass manufacturer moves to accommodate growth

Vos Glass is growing into a new headquarters.

The 40-year-old company said Monday, Dec. 19, it will move to a new facility at 3800 Stahl Drive SE in Grand Rapids, in the former site of the Sparks Belting Company.

The new 59,582-square-foot building is approximately 25,000 square feet larger than the company’s current building at 902 Scribner Ave. NW.

The search for the building took nearly two years. Advantage Commercial Real Estate brokers Tim Van Noord and Dave Rapp represented Vos Glass.

“We looked for almost two years, before we found this location that satisfied all our requirements,” Vos Glass President John Turner said in a release.

The new location’s proximity to 28th Street will offer easier access for customers to visit the showroom, according to the company. The larger space will help Vos Glass grow its industrial shop and expand its fabrication capabilities.

The new facility will also allow Vos Glass to implement a “best-in-class CNC machine” for aluminum and door fabrication. According to the company, it is the first glazing company in the region to make that investment.

Vos Glass opened a Lansing office in July 2020.

The company has worked on a variety of major West Michigan buildings, including the Acrisure headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids, the Van Andel Institute, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport and many other projects.