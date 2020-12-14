Haymarket project pushes forward with successful funding campaign

Haymarket Plaza 1 of 3

Slowed but not stopped by the pandemic, Kalamazoo-based Treystar, Catalyst Development and the city of Kalamazoo continue to work toward the completion of Haymarket Plaza thanks to a fully funded community campaign.

The plan for the plaza was announced in late summer, the Business Journal previously reported. A portion of the placemaking project will be funded through Public Spaces Community Places, a crowdfunding organization. This collaborative program organized by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the Michigan Municipal League and Patronicity matches community-raised funds with matching grants from the MEDC to encourage strategic development projects.

The campaign exceeded its $50,000 goal on Aug. 31 as 25 patrons pledged $53,960 toward the project. As a result, the MEDC will provide $50,000 in matching grant funds toward the approximate $125,000 project.

“While we are disappointed with the pandemic-related delays, the Haymarket Plaza project will be completed thanks to our great partners and community support,” said Fritz Brown, partner at Treystar, the project’s development/leasing manager. “We are grateful to work alongside Catalyst and the city of Kalamazoo and are confident that, once finished, the Haymarket Plaza will be worth the wait. It will be a destination for relaxation.”

Significant donors include the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership and Southwest Michigan First, among others.

Completion is expected within 2021. Treystar and its project partners will announce open houses for real estate brokers and the community as the development nears completion.

Running along the north side of East Michigan Avenue between the Main Street East buildings and the 180 Water Street project, the plaza is named after the historic Haymarket District where it is located and will create gathering opportunities for the community and businesses.

Haymarket Plaza was initiated as a result of the construction of Catalyst Development’s 275,000-square-foot, mixed-use project adjacent to Treystar’s Main Street East office development on the 200 block of Michigan Avenue.

The two projects share the public alley, formerly known as Ihling Alley, stretching some 350 feet from Edwards Street westward before ending at the Haymarket Building. Memories Bridal and Evening Wear, located at 203 E. Michigan Ave., and the adjacent property at 215 E Michigan Ave. also will be a part of the endeavor.

Designed by Tower Pinkster Architects with assistance from Kingscott Associates, Haymarket Plaza includes a snowmelt system that has already been embedded in the newly poured concrete.

Decorative concrete, lighting and Landscape Forms furniture will be added next year, as well as two projectors designed to display art, announcements and entertainment on the northeast elevation of the Haymarket Building in the evenings.