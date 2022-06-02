HBAF donates to high school construction program

A local foundation contributed funds to help high school students receive education and training in the construction industry.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids Foundation (HBAF) this week donated $4,500 to the Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) Academy of Design and Construction.

The donation will be used to fund two scholarships, plus essential tools and equipment for students.

“We are thankful for the Home Builders Association Foundation’s support of our students at the Grand Rapids Public Schools Academy of Design and Construction,” said Leadriane Roby, superintendent, GRPS. “We know there is a need to educate students for essential jobs in the building trades. This donation helps build our program and, at the same time, is a great display of dedication for students wishing to learn more about the trades.”

HBAF member businesses Lake Michigan Credit Union, Sable Homes, Heartland Builders, Zeeland Lumber and Standale Lumber contributed funds for tools and equipment.

HBAF’s goal is to support the development of the next generation of housing industry professionals and has awarded more than $159,000 in scholarships to West Michigan high school students.

“Supporting local high school students interested in residential construction and providing them with the necessary resources to continue their educational training is one of the primary objectives of (HBAF),” said Dale Hamill, board member and construction loan officer at Lake Michigan Credit Union.

“We want to thank all of the HBAF member businesses that stepped up to donate funds for these tools so the students at GRPS’ Academy of Design and Construction can fulfill their real-world education goals.”