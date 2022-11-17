Honor Construction adds partner

A Grand Rapids construction firm has added a new development partner as it looks to rebrand.

Honor Construction announced Thursday it is adding Jeff Royce as a development partner. The announcement was made in conjunction with the reveal of new branding for the company.

“Adding Jeff to our team helps us unlock the next level of service for our clients,” said Honor Construction CEO Brad Laackman. “Jeff is a Swiss-army-knife, experienced professional — having his knowledge and talents on our team makes, I believe, Honor a force to be reckoned with.”

Royce has managed his own firm, 1025, for more than four years and has more than 15 years of real estate development and construction experience. He has been involved in more than $350 million worth of development over the years, according to Honor.

His specialties revolve around mixed-use residential projects, with more than 1,350 adaptive reuse, new market rate and high-end residential units represented in his projects.

“I’m looking forward to focusing on my passion,” Royce said. “My experience spans across real estate development projects to assisting founders in building their companies. It’s exciting work and I love seeing communities come together to make it happen. I’m especially looking forward to seeing this happen alongside the great team at Honor.”

Rebrand for Honor

As a U.S. Navy veteran, Laackman is rolling out a new brand to better represent the company. The brand was introduced at a private event earlier this month.

The new branding features a new polygon patch and bold lettering.

“Navy personnel work hard to earn their ratings, so they deserve to proudly display the skills that they use to protect the country,” Laackman said. “The patch design of our new branding, along with the bold font of the words ‘Honor,’ we believe, speak to our direct, hard-working, high-quality work. When you meet our team and see the branding on all our collateral, you just get it.”

Honor started in 2009 and has worked on a variety of well-known projects in the area, including City Built Brewing Company, The Green Well, Celebration! Cinema North, and a slew of housing, office and other commercial projects.