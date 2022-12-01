Jenison High School to unveil upgraded field house

An area high school is opening a massive new athletic facility as part of a $60 million school improvement project.

Jenison Senior High School will host a grand opening celebration Thursday, Dec. 8, at the new, 64,000-square-foot Wildcat Fieldhouse, 2140 Bauer Road, according to an announcement Wednesday. A ribbon cutting on the field was held Monday.Jen

“Whether it’s our marching band preparing for next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance, our baseball team taking winter batting practice, or community members connecting with each other while walking the track, the field house will be a special asset to Jenison,” Jenison Superintendent Brandon Graham said in a release. “We are thankful our community has supported us, and we can’t wait to steward this valuable resource.”

The facility includes a 70-yard indoor turf practice field, two-lane indoor track, a multipurpose education room and a cheer room.

Triangle Construction and Tower Pinkster worked on the project.

The $60 million school improvement bond that funded the field house also allowed other Jenison Public Schools renovations, including classroom expansions, new playgrounds and equipment and HVAC and clean air systems.

Just as in higher education, high school athletics spending continues to increase. According to a 2020 report from the University of Ohio, high school sports participation increased every year for 26 years in a row.

The report found interscholastic sports is a $5 billion a year industry, with parents spending $671 per child annually. According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, approximately 1-3% of a district’s education budget is in sports.

The MHSAA also cited the perceived and real benefits of school athletics, including a better student-athlete grade point average than a non-sports participant — 2.84 GPA compared to 2.68, according to a Minnesota State High School League study.