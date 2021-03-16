Kalamazoo youth center opens

East Side City Life Center 1 of 4

A new faith-based teen center in Kalamazoo is complete.

The East Side City Life Center, which is owned and operated by Kalamazoo Youth For Christ, will impact thousands of underserved teens in the years to come, said YFC Executive Director Scott McCloughan.

YFC is a nonprofit organization that provides ministry and programs that offer resources, connections and assistance to benefit at-risk youth in Kalamazoo.

CD Barnes Construction was selected as the construction manager to complete the renovation and addition to a former church, 2528 E. Main St. The new 15,000-square-foot teen center includes a teaching kitchen, teen lounge, recreational space, art areas, computer labs, staff offices, a gym and a small store for teens to purchase snacks or personal products with credits earned for coming to the center.

“CD Barnes was top shelf from beginning to end,” McCloughan said. “They are professional in how they conduct business, excellent with communication and provide a tremendous product in the end.”

McCloughan said YFC already met over 35 new teens in the first two weeks since the center has been open.