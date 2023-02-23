Kent Companies makes promotions, new hires across multiple regions

A Grand Rapids-based concrete contractor made numerous personnel moves as it continues to grow its national business.

Kent Companies announced a slew of hires and promotions this week, including new Chief Business Officer Leah Gradl. Kent Companies is the sixth largest concrete contractor in the U.S. with more than 1,600 concrete professionals with offices in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, North Carolina and Missouri.

“As our organization grows, we’re enhancing our leadership structure to support our entire team,” Kent Companies CEO Jeff VanderLaan said in a release. “Our leaders are called to innovate and make Kent Companies the best place to build a lifelong career.”

Along with Gradl, Kent Companies added two hires to its national leadership team: Chief Talent Officer Ryan Kuczynski and National Safety Director Manny Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s addition helps bolster the company’s safety program, VanderLaan emphasized in the announcement.

“Over the past year, we’ve expanded our safety team across the country,” he said. “Under Manny’s leadership, we are strengthening the safety culture, training and analysis required to perform our work safely.”

Kent Companies also expanded its Texas operations in 2022, and many of the promotions are focused on the state that continues to explode in development.

“Austin, Texas is attracting investments from multiple industries,” VanderLaan said. “As they establish headquarters in the region, we are building the commercial and multifamily structures to support their operations and their workforce.

“Our Austin-based team delivers the same leadership, manpower capacity and quality that made our mark in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Texas promotions and hires include:

Wes Marek, division manager of commercial concrete division in Dallas-Fort Worth; he joined Kent Companies in 2016.

Andy Thigpen, division manager of multi-family in Dallas-Fort Worth; he joined the company in December 2022.

Lee Bruderer, division manager of commercial division expansion in Central Texas; new hire.

Kent Companies also made multiple hires and promotions in the Midwest and Southeast regions.

Midwest:

Dave Williamson, executive vice president; new hire.

Jim Hendrickson, division manager leading underlayment division in Central Ohio; joined Kent Companies in August 2022.

Brenna Alton, corporate marketing manager; joined the company in September 2022.

Southeast: