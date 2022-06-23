Lakeshore construction firm opens Grand Rapids office

A construction company is expanding with a new office in Grand Rapids.

Holland-based Lakewood Construction recently opened a new office at 2041 Raybrook St. SE, a the former Center for Social Research building, before the center split from Calvin University.

With the 2,450-square-foot space, the company can provide an office location closer to home for some of its employees.

“Our primary goal with this space is for employee relations,” said Nick Nykerk, president of Lakewood Construction. “We were looking to have an office location for our Grand Rapids employees in order to maintain work-life balance and provide ease of use, instead of having employees drive to Holland every day.”

The new location also allows Lakewood Construction to grow within the Grand Rapids market and easily meet with current and future clients in the area.

The firm worked with Advantage Commercial Real Estate to acquire the space.

“We are excited for the Lakewood Construction team and know that this strategic move will benefit their employees while providing a better space to serve their clients,” said Tim Van Noord, principal and industrial senior vice president at Advantage Commercial Real Estate.

Lakewood will retain its main office at 11253 James St. in Holland.

The firm has been in business for over 50 years, building projects in Michigan and throughout the U.S.