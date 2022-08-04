Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity launches townhome project

A housing organization will bring a new townhome development to the Hudsonville area.

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity this week will kick off its first multifamily development, Buttermilk Creek Townhomes, as an affordable option for the area.

The development will feature five units for homeownership on a vacant lot on the south side of Prospect Street, west of 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

“We are excited for the Buttermilk Creek development, which will be our first opportunity to build a townhome,” said Don Wilkinson, executive director at Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity. “It will allow us to provide housing for five families in a space we would have only been able to serve two through single family homes,”

According to a recent housing assessment by Housing Next for the east submarket of Ottawa County, a need exists for 251 new entry-level for-sale homes and 698 mid-level for-sale homes, targeting those with a household income range of $30,000 to $74,000.

“With the continued need for affordable housing, Lakeshore Habitat is innovating our model to meet this need and provide a hand up to families in our community,” Wilkinson said.

Initial construction for the project began earlier this summer.

Currently, the total cost for the project is $1.09 million. The organization said it hopes to raise $700,000 in support from the community.