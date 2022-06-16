Local construction firm expands to Colorado

A Grand Rapids-based construction company is expanding its services with a new office in Colorado.

Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. (O-A-K) this week opened the doors to its new location at 202 6th St. in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The expansion marks the third for the company, which was founded in 1891 and also has offices in Kalamazoo and Florida.

O-A-K said the expansion to Colorado was a result of several years of strategic planning. The firm chose Colorado based on several factors, including market sector diversity, enterprise opportunities and cultural fit.

“To say we are excited about opening an office in Colorado would be an understatement,” said Frank Stanek, CEO of O-A-K. “As an employee-owned company, we are always looking for opportunities to serve people well. Both our employees and our business partners will benefit from this expansion.”

Michael Beaudoin will lead the firm’s new division as the president of O-A-K Colorado. Beaudoin is a Colorado native and brings over 30 years of leadership experience to the role.

“I am so fortunate to have this opportunity with such an amazing company, (and) I have never been more aligned with a company’s values,” Beaudoin said. “I am eager to leverage my knowledge and relationships, as well as O-A-K’s 131 years of expertise and resources, to lead O-A-K’s growth into Colorado.”

The firm said it plans to host an official open house on Aug. 4 to celebrate and greet Colorado business partners.

O-A-K has experienced consistent growth in the past decade and currently is on track to hit $390 million in revenue this year.