Manufacturer building new headquarters

A car wash manufacturer for Tommy’s Express franchisees is constructing a new $32.6 million facility in Holland.

Tommy Car Wash Systems is building a new headquarters and manufacturing facility at 648 S. Point Ridge in Holland. The facility will consolidate operations from several of the company’s existing locations.

The site for the expansion has been vacant for more than 20 years. The roughly 245,000-square-foot building will include a production space, assembly area, office space and a demonstration center.

Tommy Car Wash Systems will occupy 85% of the space, and Tommy’s Express will use the remaining space for its corporate offices, which will allow franchise owners from across the country to participate in meetings and training.

The expansion project will create or retain over 300 new full-time equivalent jobs. More than 200 of those jobs will be accessible to people with accredited education under a four-year degree.

The project is supported by the federal New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) program, which will allow Tommy Car Wash Systems to provide advancement opportunities for its employees with lower levels of education. The manufacturer will be able to utilize recruitment partnerships with Holland Rescue Mission, Western Michigan Adult and Teen Challenge, 70×7 nonprofit, Preferred Solutions and Grand Valley State University.

“Tommy’s is looking forward to bringing this modern building design normally found in larger cities to Holland, Michigan,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and chief innovation officer at Tommy Car Wash Systems and Tommy’s Express Car Wash. “From this location, we will be able to remotely monitor and control hundreds of car wash locations all over the world with new state-of-the-art technology. The rapidly growing Tommy’s Express Car Wash brand has driven ground-up development growth never before seen in the car wash or franchise industries. We’re very grateful for the New Markets Tax Credit program supporting this project and all the organizations that participated in making it happen.”

Michigan Community Capital is investing $13 million in NMTC allocation. Additionally, Old National Bank is allocating $7 million in NMTC to the project, and Grand Rapids-based financial institution Cinnaire also is a NMTC investor in the project.

“Tommy Car Wash Systems is an impactful employer in the area,” said Eric Hanna, president and CEO of Michigan Community Capital. “Supporting this project means supporting over 300 positions and utilizing a property that has been vacant for over 20 years. Tommy’s commitment to creating high-quality employment opportunities and on-the-job training aligns with the values of Michigan Community Capital.”

Fifth Third Bank is supporting the project as a direct lender and leverage lender.

EV Construction is the general contractor for the project. It is expected to be completed in summer 2023.