Market Avenue sewer relocation to begin in April

Excavators, dump trucks and yellow hard hats will be dotting the riverfront this summer, as the Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday approved the first phase of the eastside trunk sewer relocation.

The Business Journal previously reported the eastside trunk sewer relocation is the next step in the Market Avenue corridor project, which includes the redevelopment of the recreational river’s edge, the potential development of a 12,000-seat amphitheater and a projected 1,750 housing units in the corridor.

The city teamed up with community partners in November on a unique agreement to move the eastside trunk sewer — a long-standing barrier to the future redevelopment of the Market Avenue corridor. Kamminga & Roodvoets Inc. earned the bid award for phase one and expects to kick off the $8 million project in April and complete it by spring 2022.

“Starting on the eastside trunk sewer relocation project is a key milestone in the Market Avenue corridor reconstruction plan,” said Tim Burkman, city engineer. “We are thrilled to see the sewer relocation project kick off, as it really does fuel the subsequent greater redevelopment plans for the riverfront.”

The complete relocated trunk sewer construction project will include Wealthy Street from the Grand River to Market Avenue, Market Avenue from Wealthy Street to Fulton Street and Fulton Street from the Grand River to Market Avenue.

The portion of the project on Wealthy Street from the Grand River to Market Avenue and on Market Avenue from Wealthy Street to Williams Street will be a second contract that will be presented to the city commission for consideration of award this spring.

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority, Amway Hotel Corporation, 63 Market Avenue Holdings LLC and the city of Grand Rapids will shoulder the cost of the relocation project.