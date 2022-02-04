Multifamily development welcomes tenants

A new $27 million multifamily development in Wyoming began welcoming tenants as construction continues.

Granger Group near the end of January welcomed its first five tenants at The Reserve Flats at 5960 Wilson Ave. SW in Wyoming.

The 22-acre, 138-unit residential development is being completed in three phases. The project is being built by Orion Construction and features 26 condo-style apartments ranging from three- to eight-unit buildings.

The first phase began in August 2021, and it will be completed in mid-February. It will deliver 15 units with two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

Units feature a variety of zero-step units with two-bedroom, two-bathroom and three-bedroom, three-bathroom floorplans ranging between 1,400 and 1,700 square feet. Each unit has a two-car, attached garage with a driveway and a covered porch at the main entrance.

Units also include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large kitchen island, a full-size washer and dryer, and walk-in closets.

“Residents really appreciate a quiet and spacious setting where they can stretch their legs or walk their dog within the neighborhood, while also having the convenience of a short commute to work and plenty of dining and shopping options nearby,” said Angela Brookins, Granger’s director of investment property management. “Reserve Flats provides that comfortable environment, as well as condo-style apartments with spacious floorplans and attached garages.”

Orion has seven buildings and 32 units enclosed as it works through the winter to have the project complete by this fall. The second phase began in September 2021 and will be completed in May, and the third phase began in December 2021, and will be completed by October.

“We know how important it is to get units ready to show and lease early in these larger residential developments,” said Orion’s Vice President of Construction Jeff Smigielski. “We put a lot of emphasis on the sequencing of our schedule and getting materials and manpower here on time to keep the project running smoothly.”