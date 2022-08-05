Multifamily developments still ‘healthy’ in West Michigan

According to a new report from a commercial real estate firm, the state of multifamily construction in West Michigan continues to reflect broader nationwide trends.

NAI Wisinski Great Lakes recently released its biannual Multifamily Construction Pipeline Report for the West Michigan region. The report outlines the status of multifamily developments in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and the lakeshore for the first half of 2022.

Scott Nurski, senior multifamily investment specialist for NAI Wisinski Great Lakes, said the data for Grand Rapids points to a similar pattern across the U.S. of housing shortages mixed with high demand.

“What we’ve seen is the overall dynamic in Grand Rapids seems to be similar to what we’re seeing across the country — and certainly across other cities that are seeing overall economic growth where there’s just a general shortage of housing, both for sale and for rent,” Nurski said.

The new pipeline report shows 1,194 units under construction in the Grand Rapids area for the first half of 2022, including a mix of market rate, mixed-use and affordable housing options. Overall, 683 units from recent developments were listed as being in the lease-up phase and in the process of acquiring tenants.

The report also identified 4,311 potential units as part of proposed or approved development projects in Grand Rapids. Several of these projects include affordable housing developments such as Breton Grove, HŌM Flats at Maynard and Union Suites on Coit, which just broke ground in July.

Along the lakeshore, the report highlighted 242 units under construction and 271 recent units in the lease-up phase. Overall, 2,253 units are part of proposed or approved projects, primarily for market rate projects along with a few affordable housing developments.

Combined with the data for Kalamazoo and Lansing, the report shows 2,950 total units under construction in the region along with 1,733 total units in the lease-up phase and 9,132 total units as part of proposed or approved projects.

For Nurski, these numbers reflect a healthy amount of growth in the region.

“In general, we’ve observed fairly healthy behavior in terms of developers not being too exuberant or overrunning the market or ignoring data,” he said. “They just seem to be fairly measured about what they’re doing and not overrunning one neighborhood with new inventory.”

At the same time, Nurski recognized how the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to factors such as project delays and high construction costs when it comes to the state of multifamily developments.

“A lot of this is COVID-driven in that everything shut down for a period of time. It created this disjointed market in which all the activity that would’ve occurred between March of 2020 and later in the year was on pause,” Nurski said. “And now you have whatever organic activity would’ve been occurring going forward, plus all this pent-up demand from the lockdowns.”

For multifamily developments already completed, the pent-up demand seems evident in West Michigan. The Business Journal recently reported on Grand Rapids’ position as one of the most competitive rental markets in the U.S. this year.

The national apartment listings site RentCafe used factors such as the number of days rentals were vacant, the number of renters competing for an apartment, the percentage of renters who renewed their leases and the percentage of new apartments built to categorize Grand Rapids within the top 10 most competitive markets.

In particular, vacant rentals in Grand Rapids were filled three days sooner than the number of days for the national average, and renters in the area have had to compete with 18 others for each desired place compared to 14 across the nation.

Furthermore, 69% of dwellers in Grand Rapids opted to renew their leases this year instead of relocating to a different apartment or purchasing a home. The national average came in at 62%.

While these vacancy statistics reflect an overheated market, the rent statistics tell a bit of a different story. In light of NAI Wisinski’s research, Nurski said Grand Rapids and the West Michigan region as a whole haven’t seen as much of a hike as other areas.

“There are other cities that far exceed annualized rent growth than what we’re seeing here,” said Nurski, who noted Miami’s current status as a nationwide leader in rent hikes. “We’re actually starting to see our annualized rent growth trend down.”

Looking ahead, he said NAI Wisinski Great Lakes will continue to watch the multifamily construction pipeline, which has been stable despite climbing interest rates within the real estate sector.

Since several of the projects in the report already are in process with secured financing, things could change later in 2022 for any new developments coming in to play, he said.

“A lot of the projects that are showing in our data up until this point — ones that have already gotten approval and are maybe moving toward putting a shovel in the ground where they’ve actually obtained financing — they may have been able to obtain a lower interest rate than what would be available now if you call a lender,” he said. “We’ve seen the pipeline hold now, but it’ll be interesting to see later this year whether it starts to pull back.”

As for the surge in demand in Grand Rapids, Nurski offered some speculation that could put renters’ minds at ease.

“We expect that things are going to settle back down toward the average over the next year or two,” he said. “Having been watching this type of data for years, I anticipate that those statistics probably won’t last.”