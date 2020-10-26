Additional apartments coming to HŌM Flats project

An additional 160 apartments will be built by New York-based Magnus Capital Partners on the site of the former Studio 28 movie theater on 28th Street in Wyoming after the developer was approved to begin the second phase of its HŌM Flats at 28 West project.

“We are excited to announce this second phase of HŌM Flats at 28 West,” said Vishal Arora, founder and CEO of Magnus Capital Partners. “It underscores our commitment to deliver high quality workforce housing to West Michigan. Our communities lack high quality affordable housing options. We believe HŌM Flats will be an agent for positive change in the West Michigan housing marketplace by demonstrating that families should not have to choose between quality and affordability.”

The announcement is in the wake of the first phase of HŌM Flats at 28 West, which is still under construction. It is the first major housing investment in the Wyoming Downtown Development District and it will be completed in the summer of 2021.

The second phase of the project will include a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The amenities offered in its first phase, which included an on-site fitness studio, remote workspace and a community café, will be expanded. Residents will have access to new amenities such as an indoor dog park, game room, art studio and an indoor/outdoor children’s play area.

“We have been so pleased to watch the transformation in Wyoming take place as construction and now leasing is underway at HŌM Flats at 28 West,” Jack Poll, mayor of Wyoming, said. “We are excited to see the second phase get underway, as we know it will bring additional housing opportunities and further revitalization for our community.”