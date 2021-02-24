Owen-Ames-Kimball welcomes 10 new employees

Owen-Ames-Kimball 1 of 10

Grand Rapids-based Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. announced several new hires.

The commercial construction management company recently added Jack Backler, project superintendent; Anna Bieber, accounting assistant; Caleb Cuneo, assistant project superintendent; Christopher Kenrick, project superintendent; Kevin Knoll, LEED AP, project superintendent; Marissa Knot, assistant project superintendent; Steve McCaskey, project superintendent; Melissa Petersen, receptionist; Evan Schaap, assistant project superintendent; and Jacob Scholma, assistant project superintendent.

Backler has over 20 years of experience in the construction industry. He has served as a project manager and project superintendent on multimillion-dollar educational, community and government construction projects in Michigan and Arizona.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in management, attended the architecture and design program at Lawrence Tech and is OSHA 30-hour construction certified.

Bieber joined Owen-Ames-Kimball’s (O-A-K) Grand Rapids office. She currently is finishing her associate degree in accounting from Lake Michigan College and is working toward her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Davenport University.

Cuneo is a graduate of Northern Michigan University. He formerly served as an intern with O-A-K and joined the field operations team.

Kenrick has over 15 years of experience leading high-end construction projects ranging from $500,000 to $10 million. He holds a Bachelor of Science in construction management and a Bachelor of Arts in communications. He also is OSHA 30-hour construction certified.

Knoll has over 35 years of experience in commercial construction, serving as a general superintendent, project director, project manager and project engineer for projects up to $175 million. He specializes in both new construction and renovations in the health care, retail and higher education markets. He is OSHA 30-hour construction certified and an ASHE health care constructor.

Knot joined O-A-K’s Grand Rapids office team. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design with a minor in construction management from Central Michigan University and has five years of experience in commercial and residential construction project management.

McCaskey has 19 years of experience in the construction industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management from Ferris State University and has a variety of experience managing multimillion-dollar industrial and commercial construction projects. He is OSHA 10-hour construction certified.

Petersen has over seven years of experience in team management and development with a strong background in nonprofit leadership and marketing. She serves as a parent mentor for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital NICU Parent-to-Parent Support Program and is the co-chair for the program’s NICU Advisory Board. She also is a board member for Pulaski Days.

Schaap is a recent graduate from Ferris State University’s construction management program. Prior to his graduation, he served as an intern at O-A-K, gaining insight into O-A-K’s field operations. He is OSHA 10-hour construction certified.

Scholma joined O-A-K after completing his B.S. in construction management from Ferris State University. He has spent the past five years working at O-A-K, gaining field experience on educational, commercial and industrial construction projects. He also is OSHA 10-hour construction certified.