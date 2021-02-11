Pinnacle Construction breaks ground on industrial building

Pinnacle Construction Group announced it has begun construction on a new ground-up industrial development in Walker.

The 15,750-square-foot project at 2189 Avastar Pkwy. will be anchored by German Auto Service and has remaining suites available for lease ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 square feet.

Pinnacle acquired the property in August for an undisclosed sum.

“We are excited to get this project underway,” said Michael Garrett, president and CEO of Pinnacle Construction Group. “The site is in the perfect location for industrial tenants, and we could not be happier to be working with German Auto Service.”

Pinnacle also is handling the architecture for the project with its new architectural division, in addition to serving as the project’s developer and general contractor. Doug Taatjes, partner and associate broker with NAI Wisinski West Michigan, will handle the leasing of the property.

The project is scheduled to be complete this summer.