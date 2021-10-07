R.W. Mercer acquires electrical company

R.W. Mercer Co., a construction company in Jackson, acquired the assets of its subcontractor West Michigan Electrical Systems Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cedar Springs-based West Michigan Electrical Systems will move to R.W. Mercer’s Walker office. The company will merge its services and expertise with R.W. Mercer’s team to expand its services offered throughout the state.

“West Michigan Electrical Systems has built an excellent reputation, and we welcome their highly skilled electricians,” said Andy Mercer, president of R.W. Mercer. “Additionally, their expertise in installing electric vehicle charging stations will further strengthen our ability to support EV transportation infrastructure.”

West Michigan Electrical Systems Owner Brad Kober will take on the title of project manager in the R.W. Mercer Electrical Department.

“While our teams had worked together a great deal, Brad and I only met recently,” Mercer said. “We had an instant connection and were able to come to an agreement quickly. Growth by acquisition is an effective strategy for us in the electrical sector, and we will continue to evaluate opportunities to ensure we are able to meet the current and future needs of our customers.”

“I have worked side-by-side with the team from R.W. Mercer for years and have been impressed with the company’s quality construction and ethics,” Kober said. “This partnership is a great opportunity for our employees and brings the best of both companies together to meet the needs of customers.”

In addition to electrical contracting, R.W. Mercer Co. specialize in petroleum contracting and service and general contracting. The company has seven locations, including six in Michigan and one in Indiana.