Report finds Grand Rapids exceeds national average for women in construction

Although only 10.3% of workers in the U.S. construction industry are women, some parts of the country, including Grand Rapids, have stronger female representation.

A new report from Construction Coverage found 11.4% of construction workers are women, accounting for 608 workers out of a 4,722-person workforce. The median earning wage for full-time construction workers in the area is $47,985.

Grand Rapids had the 54th highest female representation in construction out of 124 midsized cities. Tallahassee, Florida, had the highest percentage among midsized cities at 30.8%. With a local workforce of 2,822 people, 869 are women.

Providence, Rhode Island, had the least amount of representation among midsized cities at 0.9%. With a workforce of 3,374, only 30 employees were women.

Comparatively, there are more than 1.1 million women in the U.S. who work in construction, compared to 9.9 million men. The median earning wage for full-time construction workers nationwide is $48,307.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women who work in construction are most likely to work in office or administrative positions. By contrast, men have a much higher representation in roles related to finance, transportation, construction, extraction and maintenance.

A major benefit for women in the construction industry is they tend to command higher wages than female workers in other fields. The median full-time wage for women in construction is $46,808 per year, compared to $43,394 for female workers across all industries. Interestingly, the opposite is true for men in construction, who generally earn less than the typical male worker. In addition, men and women in the construction industry report relatively equal pay. While the national gender pay gap across all industries is 19%, the gender pay gap in construction is only 3.7%.

Methodology

To find which cities have the most women in construction, Construction Coverage analyzed employment data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates.

Researchers ranked cities based on the female employment share in the construction industry. In the final rankings, cities were categorized by population size: small (100,000-149,999), midsize (150,000-349,999), and large (350,000 or more).