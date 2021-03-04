Residence Inn hotel opens at 10 Ionia building

The Hinman Company announced the opening of the 147-suite Residence Inn by Marriott at the Flat Iron Building in downtown Grand Rapids.

“After many years of planning, we are really proud to open this one-of-a-kind Residence Inn by Marriott in such a vibrant downtown as Grand Rapids offers,” said Roger Hinman, CEO of The Hinman Company. “We believe business and leisure travelers will love this well-known and trusted extended-stay brand downtown.”

Previously a triangular parking lot formed by Ionia Avenue and Fulton and Louis streets, Hinman acquired the property in 1995 along with the neighboring 77 Monroe Center NW and 30 Ionia Ave. NW parking ramp.

Hinman made a significant investment over the years in its design and planning work with the city of Grand Rapids and the Historic Preservation Commission to transform the lot into a 13-story, 140,000-square-foot, mixed-use building at 10 Ionia Ave. NW in the Heartside Historic District.

The new Residence Inn by Marriott, at 70 Louis St. NW, is within convenient walking distance from major downtown attraction like Van Andel Arena, 20 Monroe Live and The B.O.B. Guests also will benefit from a connected, 110-space parking ramp, which was renovated as part of the new development, along with a bridge connection to the hotel.

The pet-friendly Residence Inn offers spacious suites with distinct living, working and sleeping areas; fully equipped kitchens; complimentary grocery delivery service; a 24-hour market; RI Mix evening lounge; and a complimentary hot breakfast buffet.

A covered, second-floor outdoor patio adjacent to the hotel lobby features a gas fire pit and grill for guest enjoyment. The Residence Inn also features a state-of-the-art fitness center, meeting space and an on-site laundry facility.

Additionally, 10 Ionia features two street-level retail spaces that will be occupied by yet-to-be-revealed, first-to-market tenants.

10 Ionia was designed by Hinman and Detroit-based architecture firm Yamasaki, and construction was done by Wolverine Building Group of Grand Rapids. Other development partners include Dakota Legacy Group and Tharaldson Hospitality Management.