Service Professor to open skilled trades academy

A home improvement company is launching a new trade school in Grand Rapids.

Service Professor will offer skilled trade courses beginning Monday, April 4, at its Kentwood headquarters, at 4770 50th St. SE.

The courses are designed for recent high school students and those looking to learn about heating, cooling, plumbing and sewer/drains. Electrical classes soon will be offered as well.

Students must attend the three-month training program full time, approximately 40 hours per week depending on their schedules, and one Saturday per month. In addition to classroom work, there will be lab time and time in the field with senior Service Professor technicians.

Students will receive full-time payment and benefits while attending the school, and after the completion of courses, begin careers at Service Professor.

