Townhomes of Breton Village opens doors

A new residential community opened its doors in Grand Rapids.

The Townhomes of Breton Village residential community project offers a two-building, nine-unit complex on 0.54 acres at 2517 Inverness Road SE in Grand Rapids.

Homeowners are offered customizable options to their units, with an approximate home price point in the low $300,000s. Each unit includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms in approximately 1,300 square feet of space, as well as a two-stall garage and a large front porch. The community also features a public pool, and two shopping districts — Breton Village Shopping Center and Gaslight Village — are within walking distance.

The three-year project was completed by three Grand Rapids-based developers, Steve Volkers, owner of Steve Volkers Group, and Ryan and Greg Schmidt, partners of Indigo Design + Development.

“This was the first project for Ryan, Greg and me to partner on,” Volkers said. “Together, I feel, we all brought a great mix of skill sets. Ryan as a developer, Greg with his architecture background, and my years of brokerage experience and condominium sales. We are so grateful to Eastbrook Homes for building these condos and keeping the original budget, even through a global pandemic and supply chain delays.”

One unit still is available for purchase. More information is at thetownhomesofbretonvillage.com.