Transportation company building new warehouse

Classic Transportation and Warehousing broke ground last month on a new warehousing project being built in Allegan County.

Construction is now underway for a 145,000-square-foot warehouse. The new building is located on 147th Ave. adjacent to Classic’s corporate campus at 4729 S. Division Ave. in Wayland that includes their transportation terminal.

The new facility will consist of food-grade storage and an office area for support staff. Classic plans to fill the building with new and existing customers, as well as bring new jobs to the area.

“We have watched the West Michigan economy remain strong, and with the addition of this facility, we are increasing our investment in the growing infrastructure in the area,” Classic CEO Rod Cooper said. “When this project is completed in early 2021, it will add to our existing footprint and will serve as a scalable warehousing option for multiple industries. Our focus continues to be supporting our existing customers, as well as bringing new business to West Michigan.”

Local economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage connected Classic Transportation to local resources to assist with this project. FCC Construction is the general contractor.

“From assisting with expansion project steps and working with the local unit of government, it’s very rewarding to see the ground break on a project that translates to new jobs and local business growth,” said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. “We congratulate Classic Transportation on their expansion and recognize their forward planning with their investment in Leighton Township.”

The new warehouse is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021.

Classic Transportation is a 100% employee-owned, third-party warehousing and transportation company with several locations in West Michigan.

The employee owners purchased the existing corporate facility in 2017, and this new facility will be the first owned expansion since the company switched to 100% employee ownership.