Turn Key Installation acquires J&J Electrical Services

Turn Key Installation LLC of Grandville recently acquired J&J Electrical Services Inc. in Muskegon, according to Calder Capital.

Calder Capital LLC, served as the exclusive mergers and acquisitions adviser to J&J Electrical Services.

Turn Key Installation said it expects the addition of a specialty trade company like J&J will allow the company to offer customers even more nuanced project management services, as well as reach a wider customer base across West Michigan.

J&J founder Scott Janiga engaged with Calder Capital in June 2020. After nearly 20 successful years running J&J Electrical, Janiga decided to sell so that he could work toward relocating to a warmer climate. Rick Purcey, mergers and acquisitions adviser at Calder Capital worked alongside J&J Electrical as the lead adviser on the deal.

“I believe we found an ideal buyer for J&J Electrical,” Purcey said. “Scott started out as an independent contractor, and he grew this company from the ground up. With Turn Key’s shared vision of providing exceptional customer service above all else, I feel that Scott’s company will be in excellent hands and enjoy even further growth.”

Matt Chayer and Bradlee Hager, founders of Turn Key Installation, said the acquisition of J&J Electrical felt like the natural next step in continuing to provide West Michigan with seamless project management and systems that work right the first time.

“We were really pleased when we came across this opportunity,” Hager said. “Matt and I were very impressed with the reputation that Scott has built up over the years, and we’re eager to take both companies to the next level. Rick kept things running smoothly and was at the ready any time we had questions.”

“It was a pleasure to work with (Janiga) in taking this step into the next phase of his life,” said Max Friar, managing partner at Calder Capital. “This deal took almost exactly six months from start to finish, which is kind of the ideal timeline for running a successful transaction.”

Founded in 2002, J&J Electrical Services is an electrical contractor providing exterior lighting, circuit breaker repair, lighting retrofit and other services for residential, commercial and industrial work.

Turn Key Installation is a licensed contracting company specializing in conveyor systems worldwide. The company was founded by Chayer and Hager in 2011.