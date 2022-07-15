Union Suites on Coit to break ground next week

A new affordable housing complex in Grand Rapids’ Belknap Lookout Neighborhood will break ground next week.

Union Suites LLC, Orion Construction, Dwelling Place and Lott3Metz Architecture will kick off the construction of Union Suites Tuesday, July 19.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at that time with Mayor Rosalyn Bliss and local supporters of the project.

Located at 608-626 Coit Ave. NE, the 52-unit apartment complex will provide a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Rental rates are to be determined by household income and will be restricted to those whose annual income is 80% or less of Kent County’s area median income.

The project was awarded $1,104,000 in low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) in 2021.

MSHDA also contributed to several other West Michigan developments with a total of $27.9 million LIHTC awards given for the state.

Orion Construction, the general contractor, said details and a timeline for construction will be revealed during the event.