Village East underway in downtown Ada

A local developer broke ground on a new luxury apartment community.

Wheeler Development Group (WDG) last week began construction on Village East in downtown Ada Village. The 92-unit development at 7590 E. Fulton St. will deliver one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 2023.

WDG partner Michael Maier said the project is an exciting opportunity for the community.

“This project will bring an influx of residents to the downtown, and we expect the local retailers, grocery store and boutiques to experience a significant increase in business when Village East is fully occupied,” Maier said. “This will be the most convenient and amenity-rich residential development in the area, hands down.”

To account for the vehicle and pedestrian activity at the high-traffic site, Progressive AE will lend civil engineering services to the development. Ghafari Associates will serve as the project architect to develop a concept that complements the village architecture.

Once complete, Village East will consist of four buildings on a total 9 acres. Each individual unit will feature luxury finishes, open floor plans and “a variety of considerations that bring convenience and comfort to our residents,” according to WDG.

The project has been in the planning and concept phase for years and required extensive collaboration between the local municipalities and WDG.

Midwest Construction is the general contractor, and First National Bank of Michigan is providing financing.

PURE Real Estate Management is the property manager.