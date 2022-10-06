West Michigan struggles with starter homes

It’s no secret West Michigan is experiencing a housing crunch that largely stems from a dearth of starter homes.

On Sept. 25, The New York Times addressed the topic noting, “The disappearance of such affordable homes is central to the American housing crisis.”

While there is a shortage of housing nationwide, the most vital category, the starter home, is quickly shrinking.

With land, material and labor costs all squeezing the affordable home, builders also reap higher margins in bigger homes. And, perhaps most damaging, local governments are deciding they want bigger and “nicer” homes in their communities rather than the traditional starter home — essentially a 1,400-square-foot home priced below $200,000 that helps a buyer build equity and net worth.

“It’s going to become a bigger and bigger issue,” Sable Homes owner John Bitely told GRBJ. “It’s very interesting, because everyone recognizes it as a major issue, but society’s unwillingness to do anything about it continues to amaze me.

“We give it lip service, but when it comes time to do things that would help with it, we see a vast majority of people, including townships and municipalities, do things that make it worse.”

Zoning issues

Bitely said while material and labor costs are a major part of the rising costs of new builds, it is zoning that makes the most difference.

“We continue to see townships requiring larger lots, more acreage, more square footage and continued escalation of requirements for building neighborhoods,” he said. “Some is cost of material and labor, and those are big numbers, but the hidden part is the regulation. Once those are on the books, we can’t get rid of it. And when we go to develop a neighborhood and say ‘affordable,’ we’re booed and hissed at as developers because neighbors think we’re talking subsidies.”

Bitely said what he means when he says affordable is attainable housing for those making between $85,000 and $125,000 annually. Young prospective homebuyers often are hard-pressed to afford more than a traditional starter home.

Meanwhile, Bitely has heard certain community leaders flat out say they do not want homes priced below $500,000.

“They all want to be a Cascade or Ada, all extremely nice McMansions and high-income individuals,” he said. “But what they fail to realize was the way those communities started and that was with affordable, workforce housing.

“Nobody is saying we’ll take working Americans today because we know 10 years from now, half or more will need or want a nicer home. Instead, they’re sending (buyers) away not realizing they won’t come back.”

Bitely also pointed to existing neighborhoods with starter-home-style structures from the mid-1900s, like Westgate in Grand Rapids. The 1,000-square-foot ranches were built largely without finished basements and no garage. They could be added onto as families needed and could afford.

Buyers still happily line up to buy them. If Bitely were to build similarly now?

“If I build with those amenities now, we would be scorned as building blight,” he said.

Home prices going up

In 2011, the median home in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area was $99,500, according to real estate analysis firm Point2.

In 2022, median home price is $299,500. That would require a median income of $83,558 at the current 6.25% interest rate to purchase the home. The average salary in Grand Rapids? According to Payscale, it is $64,000.

Along with the regulations, builders are quick to construct larger homes even if smaller is an option, since that’s where they make money.

“I’m one of the few who will (build smaller), because I came from working class America,” Bitely said. “If we make 5% profit on a home and you build a $500,000 versus a $100,000 home, that’s five to one. It’s five permits, five lots, five projects to follow through. It’s not a great business model and our society has blocked that option.”

Rising rates don’t help

In 2019, the $220,000 median home in the United States would require a $49,000 household income. That same home has increased in value 48% in 2022, to $325,000.

Mortgage rates, meanwhile, are more than double that of three years ago, meaning buyers would need more than $90,000 to purchase the same house.

More than 8% of homes in the United States are now worth more than $1 million, according to Redfin.

The share of small homes is shrinking too, as in 1940, nearly 70% of new homes were 1,400 square feet or less. Today, that market share is less than 8%, according to CoreLogic.

Investors, rentals swoop in

In the first quarter of 2022, Redfin found nearly 20% of homes were bought by investors.

Global financial institutions are investing in homes and turning homes into rentals because of growing profitability in rental markets.

“There are reasons people are buying them up and putting them in investment portfolios, especially with projections that rents will continue to go higher,” Bitely said.

Many of those investors either razed the homes to make way for larger, more modern versions or pushed them into the rental market.

“Many times (starter homes) get demolished or remodeled, and you end up with a 3,000-square-foot home in its place. That’s really contributed to the shortage,” Realtor.com Manager of Economic Research George Ratiu said on its website. “The margins are a lot healthier on bigger homes than on something smaller.”

The younger generations that historically would be looking at starter homes are more apt to rent than ever before. Whether that’s by choice or not, is another question. Some of those renters, however, can save up and skip past the starter home stage, Bitely said.

“The reason we haven’t seen some of the outcry is the younger generation is OK with spending early years in adulthood renting,” he said.

Policy changes

Bitely said across the country, community members need to stand up in support of providing attainable housing options.

Some states have started working on zoning laws to help increase housing density. Those will vary market by market, Yardi Matrix Manager of Business Intelligence Doug Ressler told The New York Times in March.

“People have to find the right fit, the right size shoe,” Ressler said. “Not every policy will fit everywhere.”

The Times noted Houston and its smaller minimum lot sizes actually created a townhome boom.

Better soon?

As the recent New York Times piece notes, the problem is nationwide, and that problem is simply affordability, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi told Money. That, at least in part, is because existing homeowners also cannot advance into larger homes.

“At the currently high house prices and high and rising mortgage rates, housing is no longer affordable for potential first-time homebuyers,” Zandi said. “They are effectively locked out of the market. And existing homeowners are locked into their homes, as they can’t afford to trade their current mortgage, which is at a low rate, with a new mortgage at a much higher rate.”

Likewise, Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale agreed with Zandi in a post on the website.

“Homebuilding is our way out,” Hale said. “However, there are many barriers, including higher land and labor costs, supply chain challenges and rising regulatory fees.

“I expect the inventory of starter homes to remain extremely tight, especially in desirable smaller markets.”