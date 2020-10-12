Wolverine Building Group adds six employees

Wolverine Building Group announced the addition of six new team members.

Michael Van Schelven joined the team as a senior project manager, Alan Bussey as a superintendent, Matthew Moilanen as a carpenter, Travis Wierenga as an iron worker, and Donald Norton and Kristopher Bostic as laborers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such talented individuals to the Wolverine team,” said Aaron Jonker, president of Wolverine Building Group. “We have a steady stream of work and several large-scale projects coming down the pipeline. The addition of these team members will ensure we have the talent needed to meet the demands of our current and future workload. We’re very optimistic and excited about what the future holds.”

Van Schelven has over 31 years of experience in the architectural and construction industry having served in numerous design and project management roles. Prior to joining Wolverine, he served as a senior construction manager at CWD Real Estate Investment where he oversaw the implementation and delivery of all development projects for the firm.

Van Schelven specializes in education, commercial office, restaurant and retail construction. He will work alongside all of Wolverine’s divisions, including industrial, commercial construction, multifamily and North America.

Van Schelven holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in architecture from University of Michigan Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

Bussey has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry having served in numerous project management and superintendent roles. Prior to joining Wolverine, he served as a superintendent with a general contractor located on the east side of the state where he oversaw the construction of numerous large-scale projects.

Bussey specializes in multiunit residential, restaurant and retail projects and will work alongside our North America division. He currently is overseeing the remodel of the Gordon Food Service located in Comstock Park.

Moilanen, Wierenga, Norton and Bostic have over 33 years of combined experience in the construction industry. Each will be responsible for performing essential skilled-trade tasks to ensure daily project progression, according to the specified schedule.