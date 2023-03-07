Wolverine Building Group makes promotions

A Grand Rapids construction firm recently promoted multiple employees.

Wolverine Building Group said Tuesday, March 7, three employees are taking on new roles within the company. Jon Reimink, Chad Hall and Kaylee Dillard all received their new assignments.

“We have a steady stream of work and several large-scale projects coming up that will benefit from their leadership,” Wolverine Building Group President Curt Mulder said. “Their ability to innovate solutions for complex building projects has been essential to our success. These promotions solidify the role they are actively taking.”

Reimink took on a new role as senior project manager. His commercial construction experience over the past two decades includes projects such as the Kent County Youth Fairgrounds and Gin-Gins, a new cocktail and tapas bar in downtown Grand Rapids.

Hall became an assistant project manager in Wolverine’s Lansing office. A U.S. Army veteran, Hall has helped lead projects at Lansing’s Sparrow Health Systems.

Dillard is now an assistant project manager after progressing in her career at the construction firm since a summer internship while at Purdue University. Dillard has worked on multiple projects with Wolverine, ranging from industrial warehousing and manufacturing to traditional commercial construction, including a recent groundbreaking on a 300,000-square-foot, 230-unit luxury apartment in Brighton.

Based in Grand Rapids, Wolverine was founded in 1939 and has more than 170 employees.