Grand Rapids design pro joins Value City Furniture

Value City Furniture announced interior design guru, online content creator and author Farah Merhi will serve as its first designer looks style expert.

Merhi is a Grand Rapids-based interior designer and founder of Inspire Me! Home Decor. Since 2012, she has amassed over 6 million Instagram followers on her Inspire Me! Home Décor account.

Through the partnership, Merhi will share her own professional design tips and tricks using the brand’s affordable Designer Looks collection.

“Farah’s sharp eye for design and dedication to bringing her followers quality styles at affordable prices makes her a perfect partner as our Designer Looks style expert, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her,” said Jonathan Schottenstein, president of American Signature Inc. the parent company for Value City Furniture.

The company’s Designer Looks collection promises high-end styles made with quality details like hand-stenciled finishes, solid wood surfaces or 100% feathers but without the high-end price.

“I own Designer Looks pieces in my own home — they are beautiful and budget-friendly,” Merhi said. “I appreciate that Designer Looks is completely focused on style and quality, above all, at a good price. That is what every homeowner deserves. I am so proud to represent Designer Looks as its style expert.”

Merhi has served as a leading source of advice for designers of all ages and levels of expertise for years. In late 2019, she released her first book, “Inspire Your Home,” to share easy and affordable ideas for any home.