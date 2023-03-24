Return-to-office delays, economic pressures weigh on sales for MillerKnoll, Steelcase

Executives at MillerKnoll Inc. and Steelcase Inc. expect that their sales will ease slightly in the months ahead.

Both companies project small declines for their present three-month periods compared to a year ago, as clients continue to defer projects or delay bringing workers back to the office. The projections come even as many clients continue to plan to renovate their workspaces to accommodate hybrid work models that took hold in the pandemic.

“To be sure, this is a disruptive period. Traditional office usage and layouts are not as they once were, and new opportunities exist to help our customers design more hybrid, collaborative work environments,” MillerKnoll President and CEO Andi Owen said in a Wednesday afternoon conference call with brokerage analysts to discuss quarterly results.

